One bold prediction for each AFC North team in the 2024 NFL Season
The AFC North could be a top division in football for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's make one bold prediction for each team. Could it be possible that all four teams in a single division make the playoffs in 2024?
Since the NFL has moved to a seven-team playoff format, that is possible. The AFC North may be the most likely division to feature all four teams making it to the postseason. Each club has excellent parts of their roster, but much has to go right for a team to make the playoffs.
As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Season, let's make one bold prediction for each AFC North team.
One bold prediction for each AFC North team in the 2024 NFL Season
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow plays all 17 games, Bengals earn top seed in AFC
Joe Burrow has never played a full season in his NFL career. He's now entering year five in the NFL and has suffered two season-ending injuries, which is not ideal. Burrow's health obvious makes or breaks the Bengals season. Well, year five for Burrow is going to be the healthiest of his NFL career, as he will indeed suit up for all 17 games.
And even further, the Bengals will also earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Frankly, this team might be the best roster, top to bottom, in the AFC. I don't see a clear weakness anywhere, and they have proven for multiple seasons that they are a truly elite team in this conference. Joe Burrow may also compete for the NFL MVP award.
While I do not think he'd win that in 2024, I do think the Bengals enjoy a 17-game season from Joe Cool and a top seed in the AFC playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens - Team struggles to make postseason and limps into Wild Card seed
The Baltimore Ravens have hit a ceiling in the Lamar Jackson/John Harbaugh era. They aren't going to win a Super Bowl with this current duo, and have at times struggled to get into the playoffs. Jackson himself cannot always stay healthy, and this is due to him being a dual-threat QB. He takes more hits than the average QB.
In 2024, the Ravens are going to endure some of this from Jackson, as they will truly struggle to make the postseason but will find a way to limp into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Baltimore lost two 2023 starters along their offensive line this offseason in guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses.