One bold prediction for each NFC East team in 2024

One bold prediction for each NFC East team in the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
The NFC East is littered with storylines and drama every year. There hasn't been a repeat winner in the division since the Philadelphia Eagles took the crown in four consecutive seasons (2001, 02, 03, 04). Since then, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have won the division three times each. The Eagles have won it six times, and the Dallas Cowboys have won seven times (including last season).
2024 should be another season of intrigue. The Commanders made massive overhauls to their front office, coaching staff, and roster. Those moves included taking quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The New York Giants finally added a potentially elite wide receiver in the draft when they got Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick. They also added star pass rusher Brian Burns to the defense.
The Philadelphia Eagles have made the playoffs in three straight seasons. They're looking for quarterback Jalen Hurts to take a step forward after a somewhat disappointing 2023. The loss of Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce hurts, but the additions of running back Saquan Barkley and two defensive backs (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean) in the first two rounds of the NFL draft are massive.
The Dallas Cowboys are the reigning champions. Dak Prescott is an elite quarterback, CeeDee Lamb is an elite receiver, and Micah Parsons has the best chance at a defensive player winning MVP that we've seen in a while.
Each team in the division has positives to be excited about, as well as negatives that can hurt their season. How will their seasons actually go, though? Let's get bold with one prediction for each team.