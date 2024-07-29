One bold prediction for each NFC East team in the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott wins MVP
The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record last season. They did so in large part thanks to being the only team in the NFL to score over 500 points (509).
How did they score so many points, you ask? Well, it wasn't thanks to a great running game. The offense was mainly quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. There were other contributors, but Prescott was the star of the show.
The quarterback finished the season with a 69.5 completion percentage for 4,516 yards. He threw 36 touchdown passes (one off his career-high) compared to just nine interceptions.
Prescott is in a weird spot where the media tends to have some Dallas bias, causing football fans to start to underrate some of their talent. He's probably the biggest casualty of this.
Prescott has one of the best wide receivers in football (Lamb). Brandin Cooks is always going to be a serviceable weapon, and Jake Ferguson is a great tight end.
Most importantly, though, once again, the running game isn't likely to be a huge factor. Ezekiel Elliott is back, but not the player he was a few seasons ago.
The Cowboys are going to lean heavily on Prescott. He'll throw the ball a ton. That could lead to his first 40 touchdown pass season and maybe a new career-high in passing yards.
Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will be his main competition. Josh Allen lost his best weapon, Jalen Hurts took a step back last year, Justin Herbert doesn't have a lot of help, Aaron Rodgers is coming off a serious injury. Things are lining up for Prescott.
If Dallas makes the playoffs again (which seems decently likely), Dak Prescott will absolutely be in the MVP conversation. It doesn't feel like a stretch to say he's going to win it.