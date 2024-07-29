One bold prediction for each NFC East team in the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Philadelphia Eagles - Saquon Barkley flirts with 1,000 receiving yards
The Philadelphia Eagles took a slight step back last year and still went 11-6. They will be looking to replace Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce and hoping for quarterback Jalen Hurts to take a step back in the right direction.
Don't let that fool you, though. The Eagles are still bringing back a truckload of talent. Meanwhile, they added nicely this offseason with running back Saquon Barkley as well as defensive backs in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.
It's Barkley that gets the highlight here. He's proven that when he can stay healthy, he's an elite weapon. However, the New York Giants weren't a great spot for him to show off his talents. Teams could zero in on the running back with the quarterback and wide receivers/tight ends not scaring anyone.
Now, let's look at the Eagles. Hurts has some questions about his arm strength and accuracy. What's something you can do to mask that? Target the running back.
Barkley had over 700 receiving yards in his rookie season, and there were questions about if he could have a 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season at the same time.
That hasn't happened yet, but this feels like as good of a time as ever. Barkley should get fed a lot. Screen passes, flats, dump-offs, swing passes, nothing is off-limits. Get him the ball often, and let him do great things in open spaces.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are still going to get their targets. That's not a bad thing for Barkley, though. Keep the offense open. For once, he won't be the main focus of opposing defenses. We might see the ridiculous talent on full display for the first time in a long time.
Saquon Barkley hasn't been viewed as highly by fans in recent years due to injury and production suffering, thanks to a poor offense. If he can stay healthy, he doesn't have to worry about the offense anymore. This could be fun.