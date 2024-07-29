One bold prediction for each NFC East team in the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels wins OROY
The Washington Commanders finished the 2023 season tied for the second-worst record in the NFL. They were "rewarded" with the second-overall pick and used it to select quarterback Jayden Daniels out of LSU.
The most recent Heisman winner lands in what could be a great spot. Washington is headed in a new direction. They have a new coaching staff, a new front office, and a lot of new roster members.
Daniels gets a superstar wide receiver in Terry McLaurin. Jahan Dotson and fellow rookie Luke McCaffrey are great options as well. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is joined by another rookie, Ben Sinnott. Finally, he has Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler creating a fun RB duo.
Daniels has a lot of avenues toward success. The receivers are all big-play threats. Ertz and Sinnott are great safety blankets that can pick up a few easier yards. Robinson is the bulldog who keeps defenses worried about the run.
Meanwhile, Ekeler is another passing threat. He had over 100 receptions and 700 receiving yards in 2022. It sure will be nice for Daniels when Ekeler takes a screen pass to the house.
The main competition for Daniels will be Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.
Williams went first overall to the Chicago Bears. Chicago is a great landing spot for a quarterback and only had the pick because they traded with the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Maye went third overall to the New England Patriots. New England isn't as desirable of a spot. It doesn't seem as much of a slam dunk that Maye starts, and his weapons aren't on the same level as Williams and Daniels.
Daniels and Williams could be in a battle all year for the Rookie of the Year award. The top two picks, both quarterbacks, both day-one starters. It's safe to assume that the media is going to eat this up.
Daniels gets the edge because of his legs, though. He has more of a running upside. Washington's QB finishes with 3,400 passing yards, 700 rushing yards, and 34 combined touchdowns. The extra rushing stats that Jayden Daniels gets will put him above Caleb Williams in the race.