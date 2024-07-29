One bold prediction for each NFC East team in the 2024 NFL Season
By Hunter Noll
New York Giants - Malik Nabers becomes team's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2018
The New York Giants selected wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers put up monster numbers at LSU last season, reeling in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.
New York has had notoriously miserable wide receiver play in recent years. The last time the Giants had a receiver with over 1,000 yards was in 2018.
Funny enough, that receiver was another LSU product, Odell Beckham Jr. racked up 1,052 yards of 77 receptions that season.
Nabers has a chance to hit that 1,000 mark. He has a few things going against him. The quarterback situation for New York is less than ideal. They don't have a lot of other weapons to take any pressure off of him, and the running game is non-existent.
However, the QB situation is the only one that is 100% negative. Yes, the running game is bad, but that means they'll throw more. There aren't other good receiving options to take away defensive eyes from Nabers, but that means they'll probably throw him the ball more, too.
You could also just look at the Giants roster. This likely isn't a team that will be winning many games. Playing from behind, they could be throwing the ball a lot.
Malik Nabers is uber-talented. He's going to be a phenomenal weapon for them for years to come. They have a lot of work to do with the rest of the roster, though. That will be frustrating for fans, but it will be fun for them to get to watch what Nabers can do and imagine getting the right pieces (and quarterback) around him.
Malik Nabers joins the league and immediately becomes one of the better receivers in football. Despite all the issues the New York Giants have, he finishes with 84 receptions for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.