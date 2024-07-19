One bold prediction for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's make one bold prediction for each squad for the new year. The NFL season is almost here, and I truly cannot believe it. This coming season is going to be filled with a ton of excitement, and I almost can't contain myself.
Preseason football begins next month, and soon after that, the regular season begins. Let's take on a more larger project here and make one bold prediction for each NFL team for the 2024 season.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - Team does not win division and barely earns a Wild Card berth
I just happen to think that the Baltimore Ravens lost more than they gained this offseason, and no loss was bigger than losing stud defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks to be their new head coach.
Furthermore, the Ravens haven't always been an elite team. They do have flaws, and if Lamar Jackson endures one of those years where he's in and out of the lineup, the Ravens might be a flimsy Wild Card team, at best.
I tend to think that is going to be the case in 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow plays the first full season of his career
Yes, all 17 games. He has sat out some games due to the Bengals clinching a playoff seed, but in most instances, an NFL team needs their QB each and every week. Joe Burrow playing a full season has also never happened before, as he has suffered two season-ending injuries as well.
But that won't be the case in 2023 as Burrow plays all 17 games.
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson isn't any better, leaving Browns QB future bleak
The Cleveland Browns will have a huge QB issue in 2024, as Deshaun Watson won't be much better than he has been during his first two seasons, which is a backup-level player. I mean, what happened to Watson? Did he just not want to come to Cleveland? It's baffling to see a player once this good fall-off in his late-20s.
But there is nothing that Watson has done to make us believe in his on-field abilities for 2024, so he'll again play poorly, leaving the Browns with a huge question mark at QB.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Russell Wilson and Justin Fields contribute to first losing season in Mike Tomlin era
Honestly, it might be sincerely impossible for the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish with a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era, no matter how much longer that goes on for. I mean, this is incredible. The team sported one of the absolute worst offenses in the NFL last year and managed to win 10 games.
Well, let's predict that the Steelers will end up finishing with a losing record in 2024, which would indeed make it the first losing season of the Tomlin era. Brace yourself, Steelers fans.