One bold prediction for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season
AFC South
Houston Texans - Team wins the Super Bowl
My hugest, biggest prediction for 2024 is that the Houston Texans win the Super Bowl. They have everything it takes to win the big game, and I will die on this hill. Houston already has an elite QB and added a ton of legitimate talent this offseason including WR Stefon Diggs and EDGE Danielle Hunter.
This team is in win-now mode, and their Super Bowl window is wide open. Prepare yourselves for how good this team will be in 2024.
Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson continues to struggle with his health
Anthony Richardson clearly did not know how to take care of himself as a passer and runner all that well in his rookie season. And that is totally understandable. Richardson might not be from this planet, as he is just out of this world huge. Well, I don't mean to be a Negative Nancy, but I am predicting that Richardson is going to again struggle to stay healthy in year two.
But the ceiling this Colts team has given that they won nine games last year with a backup QB is astounding.
Tennessee Titans - Second-year QB Will Levis plays poorly as Titans clinch top-3 pick in NFL Draft
I am not sold on Will Levis or the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 NFL Season. Sue me!
While the GM, Ran Carthon has made some moves to surround Levis with talent, the unit is led by three old, past-their-prime wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. The offensive line still has some question marks, and I don't love the defense.
It is going to be a long year for the Tennessee Titans, as they will clinch a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaguars finally win double-digit games
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a dangerous team in 2024. They were almost that way in 2023, but injuries and inconsistent play at WR spelled the end of their season. It marked the second year in a row that they went 9-8.
Trevor Lawrence did not play well statistically, but much of his production, or lack thereof, was due to his sub-par pass-catchers, really outside of Evan Engram. Well, GM Trent Baalke added Gabe Davis in free agency and Brian Thomas Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Christian Kirk is also very good, so maybe this new corps of WRs could be what pushes the Jags to the next tier.