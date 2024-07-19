One bold prediction for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Team does not win AFC East
I am just not all the way sold on the Buffalo Bills for the 2024 NFL Season, as they have had to subtract some players in an effort to get their cap situation in a better spot. They lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and will have several new faces in the secondary.
The team has won the AFC East for the last several years, but I believe that will come to an end for at least 2024. QB Josh Allen also needs to turn the ball over less if Buffalo wants to get where many people think they can get to.
New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers shows signs of decline as Jets win seven or eight games
The New York Jets will go as Aaron Rodgers goes, and the last time we saw Rodgers play a full season, he was pretty pedestrian, as it was the worst statistical season of his career as a starter. Well, that was two years ago, as the four-time MVP missed most of the 2023 NFL Season with a torn Achilles.
Now set to turn 41 years old at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, Rodgers may be damaged goods, and may not play that well no matter how loaded the Jets offense is. It could be a tough year for the Jets, who may end up around .500.
Miami Dolphins - Miami wins the AFC East
New England Patriots - Patriots end up picking first overall in 2025 NFL Draft
There might be a small handful of things to like with the 2024 New England Patriots. This team is clearly rebuilding from the ground up, and the mess left by former head coach Bill Belichick is going to take years to clean up. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf did draft QB Drake Maye a few months ago, which is a great starting point.
But a questionable head coaching hire and a talentless offense is going to make for quite the brutal season, as the Patriots will easily clinch the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.