One bold prediction for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - Cowboys struggle to get into the postseason
The Dallas Cowboys have had a disaster of an offseason, and I’m not sure another opinion is even remotely correct. The team lost a ton in free agency and have seen the price tags for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb increase dramatically. Jerry Jones previously said that the Cowboys would be all-in for 2024, but it has looked like anything but.
Frankly, this team is going to struggle to even get into the playoffs in 2024, as their most notable loss was former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn heading to Washington to be the head coach of the Commanders. Now with Mike Zimmer in town as the new DC, that unit may regress a bit as they get used to what Zimmer likes to run.
Philadelphia Eagles - Eagles win NFC East, but Jalen Hurts doesn't play all that well
The Philadelphia Eagles limped to an 11-6 regular season record in 2023 and were simply not a great team by any means. One of the players who regressed was Jalen Hurts, who has had one season of note in his first four years in the NFL. Hurts is someone to watch as a player who may have just had one lightning-in-a-bottle year.
The Eagles also have a new offensive and defensive coordinator with Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio. Philly will win the division, but Hurts is not going to play all that well. The Eagles will earn a top-four seed in the NFC playoffs, but more long-term questions about Hurts will begin to mount.
New York Giants - Daniel Jones and Drew Lock start multiple games
Is this even a bold prediction? Maybe not. Both Daniel Jones and Drew Lock are equally terrible and should start multiple games for the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Season. What was the Giants plan here to begin with? It’s a total mess that General Manager Joe Schoen has gotten himself into, and now he’ll get to live in it.
The Giants are racing to a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Jones and Lock will help them get there. I would not put too much stock in who the Giants name to be their QB for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, as both of their top QBs will certainly start multiple games.
Washington Commanders - Commanders again pick inside top-5 in the NFL Draft
I am not a fan of the Washington Commanders offseason thus far. I don’t believe Jayden Daniels was the right pick for them at No. 2 overall, and they seemed to have assembled the 2017 All-Star team when they signed Zach Ertz, Austin Ekeler, and Bobby Wagner. Do the Commanders know that we’re in 2024?
Huge questions along their offensive line coupled with a giant mess of a roster with no clear vision is going to help propel this team to a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Drat. Since they are rebuilding with a rookie QB, this might not be the worst thing ever.