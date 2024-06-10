One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
Even the defending Super Bowl champions have some questions that need answered. Here is one burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season.
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals - Can Joe Burrow even play a full season?
Joe Burrow has never played a full season in the NFL and has now suffered two season-ending injuries. This is a problem for the Cincinnati Bengals in the long-term. Is Burrow injury-prone? Could it simply that he's never had a competent offensive line?
Baltimore Ravens - Has this team maxed themselves out?
The Baltimore Ravens have continually failed in the postseason during the Lamar Jackson/John Harbaugh era. Are they maxed out? Is this duo simply not good enough to make a Super Bowl run?
Cleveland Browns - What is the deal with Deshaun Watson?
Deshaun Watson has looked quite awful during his brief stint in Cleveland thus far. Has he simply lost it? He is washed up? He's got the worst contract in all of sports and is probably running out of time to prove that he can still be a top QB in this league.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Does Russell Wilson have enough left in the tank?
Now on his third team in four seasons, Russell Wilson might be running out of time in the NFL, and it's shaping up to be a sad ending. It's not likely that Wilson goes out on top, as he's played quite poorly over the last 2.5 seasons.
The Steelers are the latest team to take a gamble on Wilson, and he does seem to have enough around him on offense to prove to everyone that he's still got it.