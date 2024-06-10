One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
AFC South
Houston Texans - Is this team now in a Super Bowl window?
Their 10-7 season in 2023 with a rookie QB and rookie head coach makes you think that they now have a wide-open Super Bowl window. GM Nick Caserio hit a grand slam with CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. Is this team good enough to get into Super Bowl contention?
Indianapolis Colts - Just how good can Anthony Richardson be?
The 2023 Indianapolis Colts win nine games with Gardner Minshew playing most of the season. If Anthony Richardson can even max out as a top-12 QB in this league, the Colts could be dangerous. It's worth wondering just how good this insane, dual-threat athlete can be.
Tennessee Titans - Does Will Levis make the year two jump?
The Tennessee Titans have a geriatric WR room, but it's still quite talented. There's also been some reinforcements added to the offensive line, so as of right now, there appears to be enough for Will Levis to prove himself. But that's the thing; is Levis good enough to be a franchise QB, and will me make that desired year two jump?
Jacksonville Jaguars - Is Trevor Lawrence... overrated?
Trevor Lawrence and the entire Jacksonville Jaguars team had a down year in 2023. Lawrence himself was quite inefficient, and through three years, he's got one decent season. His 2022 year wasn't anything that special, so it's worth wondering if Lawrence may actually be a bit overrated.