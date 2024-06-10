One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
NFC North
Detroit Lions - Is there enough here for a Super Bowl run?
Do the Detroit Lions have enough roster talent and good enough coaching to make a Super Bowl run? I personally think that the Lions do make it to the Super Bowl in 2024, but I predict they lose to the Houston Texans. The Lions have made huge strides the last few seasons and are trending extremely upwards.
Minnesota Vikings - Can JJ McCarthy beat out Sam Darnold for starting job?
It would not surprise me to see JJ McCarthy sitting to begin his NFL career. Sam Darnold has actually played quite well over the last two seasons and is somehow still in his mid-20s. Darnold isn't going to go down lightly, and McCarthy recently turning 21 years old might give the Vikings time to sit him on the bench.
Green Bay Packers - Is Jordan Love legit, or was 2023 an outlier?
Jordan Love ended the 2023 NFL Season on an MVP tear. Was that just an outlier, or is Jordan Love that legit? If Love was as good as he was to end 2023, the Packers will make a deep playoff run. However, if this was a 2022 Geno Smith type of deal, Green Bay will be looking for a new QB next offseason.
Chicago Bears - Can Caleb Williams do what no one has done?
The Chicago Bears have never had a QB throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Could he note only be the first to do that, but cement himself as one of the only franchise quarterbacks that the Bears have ever had? You cannot overstate just how much pressure Williams has to perform in Chicago.