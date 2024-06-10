One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons - Can Kirk Cousins fix their recent QB woes?
The Atlanta Falcons have dealt with some poor QB play ever since Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Desmond Ridder was not good, so the team signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal. Can Cousins, coming off of a torn Achilles, fix the Falcons recent QB issues? If so, the team will win double-digit games in 2024, but they'll also have a more modest ceiling with Cousins under center.
New Orleans Saints - Is this the last year of he Carr/Allen era?
Probably. The New Orleans Saints did have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023 and only managed a 9-8 record. They did not qualify for the postseason. If 2024 is more of the same, there is no reason to keep Derek Carr or Dennis Allen around. Frankly. this might be their last chance before a huge rebuild comes to town.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Can they build on their mini-breakout year in 2023?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were by no means great in 2023, but they did go 9-8 and did win a playoff game. Can they build on this success in 2024? Was this just an outlier year? Will losing offensive coordinator Dave Canales impact them more than they think? So many questions that need answers.
Carolina Panthers - Can Dave Canales get the most out of Bryce Young?
If Bryce Young does not show enough in year two, I think a conversation needs to be had. Canales worked wonders with Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023. Is Bryce Young in 2024 his next successful experiment?