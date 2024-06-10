One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - What is going on with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb?
Why have the Dallas Cowboys done nothing this offseason? This team has turned into even more of a laughing stock, which is impressive. Various quarterbacks and wide receivers getting new contracts has left the Cowboys with insanely high price tags to retain Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Philadelphia Eagles - Was their 2022 season simply an outlier?
It sure looks like it, especially for QB Jalen Hurts, who has been below-average every year of his career save 2022. If the Eagles are closer to their 2023 version next year than their 2022 self, I do believe big changes would come to the team. New coordinators Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio are under a ton of pressure.
New York Giants - Why did they pass up on a QB for Daniel Jones and Drew Lock?
Just terrible process from the Giants have left them having to choose between Daniel Jones and Drew Lock as their starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL Season. This being their current QB room means a huge mistake was made. They had apparently wanted to trade up for Drake Maye. How do you go from wanting Maye to no QB at all?
Washington Commanders - Was all this change for the better?
New ownership, new general manager, new head coach, and new starting quarterback. The Washington Commanders have undergone a ton of change recently. Is it the proper change to fix this dysfunctional franchise?