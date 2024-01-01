One New Year's Resolution for each NFL team in 2024
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - Do I even need to say it?
I mean my goodness, this team's WR room is just awful. Outside of Rashee Rice, the talent is below-average. This is an obvious need for the team in 2024.
Denver Broncos - Put a plan in place at QB
The Denver Broncos can go in numerous directions with their QB room in 2024. Russell Wilson returning isn't out of the question, and Jarrett Stidham starting for the team in 2024 with a rookie QB behind him also feels like a viable solution.
Los Angeles Chargers - Get the bad contracts off the team and reset a little bit
The Los Angeles Chargers need to get their bad contracts off the roster. Guys like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack should not be part of this team's future, and the Chargers can net insane cap savings by cutting and/or trading these players.
Las Vegas Raiders - Totally reset at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders need to totally reset at QB in 2024. Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell don't need to be on the team in 2024. The Raiders would be wise to start fresh with a veteran bridge and a rookie draft pick.