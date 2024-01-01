One New Year's Resolution for each NFL team in 2024
Here's one New Year's Resolution for each NFL team!
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - Don't change a thing, honestly
Why change what has worked thus far? The team has finally found a long-term answer at QB and are likely going to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. They should only try to get better.
Seattle Seahawks - Pull the plug on the Geno Smith nonsense
Geno Smith, really? This team has not built on anything from their breakout 2022 season, and Geno Smith has regressed as a passer. It's time to pull the plug on this experiment, and over $20 million in cap savings by trading him might be enough for them to do it. -
Los Angeles Rams - Acknowledge Matthew Stafford's age and plan accordingly
Matthew Stafford is getting old, and even though he is playing elite football this year, he's slowly approaching his late-30s and the Los Angeles Rams need to plan for life after Stafford.
Arizona Cardinals - Build around Kyler Murray
I think it would be wise for the Arizona Cardinals to build around Kyler Murray. He is a franchise quarterback and the Cardinals would regress as a franchise by trading him, which has been a debate this season as the Cardinals will have a very high first-round pick.