One player to watch from each AFC East team in the 2024 NFL Season
AFC East fans are buzzing with anticipation as training camps and preseason finally begin. Each team is looking at promising talents, hoping to address key areas of concern.. The Miami Dolphins are focused on strengthening their offensive line, particularly the interior, to support their $200M man at quarterback. The New York Jets have their defense locked in, but on offense… Well, they are integrating new talent, rekindling chemistry, and emerging as reliable targets for Aaron Rodgers.
The Buffalo Bills are set to dominate the AFC East once again This year though, they are witnessing heartwarming and impactful comebacks in their secondary, with players stepping up to fill crucial roles. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are evaluating their quarterback options, with impressive performances hinting at potential future stars, but the guy on this list may surprise you. As the preseason progresses, these AFC East teams are shaping their rosters and strategies, gearing up for a competitive and dynamic season ahead.
Miami Dolphins - Robert Jones, OG
Fins fans are worried about one thing: the offensive line. More than anything, the interior line has everyone concerned. With Isaiah Wynn missing, there are two holes that need to be filled. Enter Robert Jones, the 6'4", 334-pound offensive guard who continues to stand out during camp. Jones is not just beating up guys on the bubble; he's taking on and dominating the vets.
Jones showed elite grip strength and the ability to work double blocks. While he isn't known for his quickness, he has found himself getting off double teams and into the second level with surprising agility. His ability to anchor against powerful defensive linemen and his quickness in pulling for run plays have been on full display. Jones, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, has quickly climbed the depth chart thanks to his work ethic and impressive play.
Known for his strength and agility, Jones is proving to be a crucial piece for Miami’s offensive line. With Tua Tagovailoa’s quick release and the Dolphins’ focus on a strong running game, Jones’s emergence is a massive boost for the offense. His standout performance in training camp is making Fins fans optimistic about shoring up their offensive line.
New York Jets - Allen Lazard, WR
Allen Lazard isn’t a new name in the NFL, but his impact on the Jets this training camp has been impressive. The former Packers wideout has reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York, and their chemistry is already showing. Lazard’s size, route-running ability, and reliable hands make him an ideal target in the Jets' offense.
He’s been a consistent performer in camp, making big plays and proving he can be a go-to receiver for Rodgers. With Garrett Wilson drawing most of the defensive attention, Lazard’s role as a secondary option is set to thrive. His training camp performance suggests he’s poised for a breakout season with the Jets.
During the week, Lazard made some amazing plays, including a diving 20-yard catch during full team drills and ending the day with a touchdown. On Day 4, he continued to show his chemistry with Rodgers, connecting on a touchdown in the red zone.
While Lazard may not be a young, up-and-coming talent, he has consistently stood out in Jets camp. This is good news, considering how the vet struggled with drops early on. With Wilson fighting his way back from injuries, Lazard is stepping up big time. He’s fighting an uphill battle to carve out a role on offense, but he’s being given every opportunity to prove his worth. Wednesday was an important step in the right direction.
Buffalo Bills - Damar Hamlin, S
The safety spot has been a sore sight for the Bills after Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer parted ways, with Poyer even joining the rival Dolphins. The battle for the starting safety position has been intense between Mike Edwards, Cole Bishop, and, of course, Damar Hamlin.
Damar Hamlin’s story is nothing short of inspirational. After a life-threatening on-field incident in 2023, Hamlin has made an inspiring comeback in the 2024 training camp. The safety has shown no signs of rust, playing with the same intensity and skill that made him a rising star before his injury. When injuries sidelined both Edwards and Bishop, Hamlin seized the opportunity and proved he is the guy.
Hamlin’s ability to read the game, his physicality, and his leadership on the field have been evident throughout camp. With the departure of Poyer, Hamlin has stepped up to fill the void in the Bills’ secondary. His journey and impressive performance make him a player to watch this season as he continues to make a significant impact for Buffalo. The Bills' defense looks to be in good hands with Hamlin leading the charge from the backfield.
New England Patriots - Joe Milton III, QB
You know the old saying, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Well, the Pats have three, and it’s not a problem at all. Making wow plays in training camp is Joe Milton III. Yeah, it’s pretty crazy considering the Patriots have Drake Maye. There’s no doubt Maye will get the nod if they decide Jacoby Brissett isn’t the guy down the stretch. If and when Maye starts in 2024, he’ll have Milton right on his heels, at least in the eyes of fans.
The Patriots have found a potential gem in Joe Milton III. Known for his cannon of an arm and impressive athleticism, Milton has been turning heads in training camp. Standing at 6'5" and 245 pounds, he has the physical tools that remind many of a young Cam Newton. Milton’s improved accuracy and decision-making, which were concerns during his college career, have been noteworthy. Under the guidance of head coach Jerod Mayo, Milton's development could see him becoming a formidable force in the NFL. With his strong performances in camp, Milton is positioning himself as a future starter if not for the Pats, then someone else.