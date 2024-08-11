One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is just weeks away, so let's be optimistic in this article and give one reason why each team can finish with a winning record. It would take some large miracles for certain teams to finish with a winning record, but you just never know. For example, the 2023 Houston Texans were often projected to win just a handful of games last year, but they managed to win 10.
And even in 2022, the lowly New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars each won nine games in the regular season. It is not impossible for some lesser thought of teams to finish with a winning record, and it's also not impossible for some highly thought of teams to lose more.
But for the purposes of this piece, let's give one reason why each NFL team can finish with a winning record in the 2024 season.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - Team maintains decent injury luck and Lamar Jackson stays in the lineup
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow's wrist injury is a thing of the past
Joe Burrow staying healthy will help the Cincinnati Bengals tremendously in 2024. Burrow has now suffered two season-ending injuries, and this latest one to his wrist could be something to monitor. Well, if Burrow can put this wrist injury behind him for good, the Bengals will be just fine. In the two years that Burrow has played most of the season, the Bengals have gone to the Super Bowl and to the AFC Championship Game.
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson returns to his Houston Texans self
If Deshaun Watson can regain the form he had when he was on the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns are going to be an elite football team, but even if Watson is just OK, that could be enough for the Browns to finish with a winning record, as their defense is just that good. But we all know that this team is going to live or die with Watson, so he is the one to pay attention to in the 2024 NFL Season for this team.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are capable enough for nine or 10 wins
Can Russell Wilson and Justin Fields be capable enough to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a winning record in 2024? Well, the QB trio of Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, and Mitchell Trubisky helped lead this team to 10 wins in 2023, so you’d think that Wilson and Fields could do the same. The issue here is that Wilson and Fields are both no good, but you never know.
The Steelers have never finished with a winning record in the Mike Tomlin era, so it might not be likely that 2024 is the first for that.