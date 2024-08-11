One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
AFC South
Houston Texans - CJ Stroud doesn't fall-off and defense at least remains the same level as 2023
The Houston Texans 2023 season was just outrageous, so they should be on pace for a huge year in 2024. In fact, I am personally projecting this team to win this Super Bowl, so them finishing with a winning record should be nothing. As long as QB CJ Stroud does not fall off a huge cliff, and as long as their defense can remain at the same level as they were in 2023, the Texans will be just fine.
But I assure you that this franchise is thinking more than just a winning record for the 2024 NFL Season.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaguars enjoy better injury luck and play as their talent and coaching indicate
The Jaguars were firmly in the driver’s seat to have a top seed in the AFC last year, but injuries seemed to derail their year. They’ve been 9-8 over the last two seasons and just need to take the next step. Their head coach/QB duo of Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence should be plenty good enough for a deep playoff run, and the roster does have a good bit of talent, so at some point, the Jaguars need to breakout.
As long as this team does not again get hammered by injuries, and if their roster talent can play up to their own levels, the Jaguars will be a force in 2024.
Tennessee Titans - Will Levis manages to make the sophomore leap
The Tennessee Titans have a huge uphill battle to finish with a winning record in the 2024 NFL Season, and it’s going to boil down to second-year QB Will Levis being able to make the year two leap that so many other passers have done. If he can do that, the Titans are going to be excellent in 2024, but there was not a ton to like from Levis in year one.
And while the roster on offense is much better, it’s not quite good enough to compete with the big-dawgs in the AFC at this point.
Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson stays healthy and takes a year two leap
Anthony Richardson hardly played during his rookie season due to injuries, so all eyes are on him in year two, as the Colts look to take the next step and enter into a new era. They won nine games last year with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps, so that tells you just how good they can be in 2024 if Richardson is legit.
That’s simply what this year is going to boil down to for the Colts. Head coach Shane Steichen is clearly an excellent offensive mind, but if his QB cannot stay healthy, this is a totally different story.