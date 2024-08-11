One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - Chiefs simply play normally
The Kansas City Chiefs just need to show up every week and they’ll finish with a winning record. There is no secret formula here for this team, who has now won three Super Bowls over the last five seasons and are very clearly in a dynasty period. The Chiefs did struggle a bit in 2023, but still played well enough to win the whole thing.
I cannot imagine how much better this team can be if the WR room gets figured out and their tackle play is more efficient. This could be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, which would then give them four over the last six seasons
Denver Broncos - QB Bo Nix's rookie efficiency and added talent on defense leads to one or two more wins from 2023
I mean, we have seen QB Gardner Minshew play on winning teams before, so I guess that side of things is very possible. The Raiders aren’t going anywhere with Minshew or Aidan O’Connell, but those are their QBs for the 2024 NFL Season. If Minshew can play well enough to keep the offense afloat, and HC Antonio Pierce can field a good enough defense, the Raiders might have a small chance to scrape together nine wins in the coming year.
It would be a heck of a coaching job, and it’s very likely not going to happen, but you just never know.
Las Vegas Raiders - Antonio Pierce's leads defense to top ranking, offense is serviceable enough with Gardner Minshew
I mean, we have seen QB Gardner Minshew play on winning teams before, so I guess that side of things is very possible. The Raiders aren’t going anywhere with Minshew or Aidan O’Connell, but those are their QBs for the 2024 NFL Season. If Minshew can play well enough to keep the offense afloat, and HC Antonio Pierce can field a good enough defense, the Raiders might have a small chance to scrape together nine wins in the coming year.
It would be a heck of a coaching job, and it’s very likely not going to happen, but you just never know.
Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh and his staff re-align Chargers on the right track
The LA Chargers do have a path to winning football in 2024, but their coaching staff will have to do most of the lifting, as the roster itself isn’t great and QB Justin Herbert is simply not as good as people think he is. This could be a nine win team of all goes well and the injury luck is there, but don’t expect much else.
Jim Harbaugh has won everywhere he’s gone, so that could remain the same for his new stop, the Los Angeles Chargers.