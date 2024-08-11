One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
NFC North
Chicago Bears - Top-7 defense and modest production from Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears should be in line for a top defense in the 2024 NFL Season, as the unit ended the 2023 season holding opponents to less than 20 points per game, which bodes well for Matt Eberflus and his unit. If that holds true, and if rookie QB Caleb Williams can bring modest production, I don’t think it’s out of the question for the Bears to come away with at least nine wins in 2024.
They still might be a year away from the playoffs, but a winning record is very much in reach if most goes well in the coming year.
Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love proves that 2023 wasn't a fluke
I have truly seen some people say that Jordan Love’s 2023 season was a fluke. To be fair, he has not put together a full season of elite football, as his 2023 breakout year was more so after the first month and a half, as that is when he truly turned it on. Well, nothing is stopping Love from proving to us that 2023 was not a fluke.
And if that is the case, the Packers may win way more than nine games in 2024. Heck, they could get close to 12 wins if Love turns out to be an elite passer, which I believe he is truly right on the cusp of. The Packers went 9-8 in 2023.
Detroit Lions - Lions just simply play their brand of football
The Detroit Lions should truly have no issue finishing with a winning record in the 2024 NFL Season. They won nine games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023. The three-win improvement might be too tall of a task for 2024, but them at least finishing with the same record should be likely. As long as they can play their own brand of football, they’ll be just fine.
Minnesota Vikings - Vikings coaching staff works another miracle with another backup-caliber QB
The Vikings coaching staff would need to work another miracle at quarterback. They won seven games in 2023 and won more than expected with a slew of backup QBs. With Sam Darnold likely starting for this team, the staff may have another challenge to get this team to a winning record. While Darnold is a capable backup, having a winning record with a very good QB is hard enough.