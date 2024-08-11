One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Baker Mayfield plays as well as 2023 and Todd Bowles keeps defense solid
Baker Mayfield played quite well in the 2023 NFL Season, helping lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to nine wins, a division title, and one playoff victory. Mayfield will need to play just as good in 2024 if the Bucs want to finish with a winning record, and Todd Bowles will need to ensure his defense remains up to snuff as well.
The Bucs will not be great in 2024, but they have a chance to again be pretty solid.
Atlanta Falcons - QB Kirk Cousins' steady QB play and defense finishes out as an average unit
The Atlanta Falcons could get some much-needed steady QB play from Kirk Cousins, who signed with the team after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. As I have said before, the Falcons ceiling is limited with Cousins under center, but they can still scrape together nine or 10 wins in 2024 if Cousins Achilles responds the way he hopes.
This can be a disciplined, winning football team in the 2024 NFL Season.
Carolina Panthers - Dave Canales helps develop Bryce Young into top-15 QB
Dave Canales did help Geno Smith play out of his mind in 2022 and Baker Mayfield play the best football of his career in 2023. There is really nothing stopping Canales from working his magic on Bryce Young in 2024. Young was not great in 2023 by any means, but that does not mean he can’t be stellar in 2024.
In fact, if Dave Canales could get Bryce Young to be a top-15 QB, the defense, led by stud defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, could play well enough for the Panthers to be a shockingly good team in 2024, perhaps inching out a nine-win season.
New Orleans Saints - Team takes advantage of another easy schedule, again field average offense and defense
The New Orleans Saints had a very easy schedule in 2023, fielded a top-10 offense and defense, but only finished with a 9-8 record. By all accounts, the Saints felt incredibly average in 2023, and that is their ceiling with Dennis Allen and Derek Carr. They won’t be any different of a team in 2024, I don’t think. They’ll have another easy schedule and again be in line for nine-ish wins.
It’s good enough to not be an embarrassment, but they aren’t a playoff threat or anything like that.