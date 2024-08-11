One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles - Newly hired coordinators stabilize both sides of the ball
The Eagles now have Kellen Moore running the offense and Vic Fangio running the defense. Two of the more successful coordinators in the NFL lately, Philly could be right back on track if both men are able to fix the units, which were inconsistent at best in 2023. This also shined a huge light on head coach Nick Sirianni and his ability to lead a team.
Can the Eagles rebound with two new coordinators for the 2024 NFL Season?
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott and the offense again show elite play
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott will again need to field a top-tier defense if the team wants to finish with a winning record. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is gone, so the defense could take a hit under new DC, Mike Zimmer. This puts more pressure on the offense to perform at a high level. And they surely can, but with the added pressure, will the unit pull through?
New York Giants - Brian Daboll and his staff re-create 2022 season
The New York Giants are a lost cause, but the team does have a lot of the same faces from 2022, when they shocked the NFL and finished with nine wins. It will take another miracle coaching job from Brian Daboll and his staff if this can happen again. Daniel Jones is shaky at best, but the defense does have some very good players.
The Giants ceiling may genuinely be nine wins, but I suppose it’s possible until it isn’t.
Washington Commanders - Dan Quinn's gritty coaching leads to stingy defense
The Washington Commanders will need some immediate coaching excellence from Dan Quinn on defense if they want to be successful in 2024. It’s a weird hire, though, as they got rid of Ron Rivera to hire Quinn. You probably can’t convince me that Quinn is an upgrade over Rivera. But anyway, Quinn will need to bring some urgent change on defense, and the offense with rookie QB Jayden Daniels will need to show modest production in year one for the Commanders to be relevant.