One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - It's business as usual in 2024
In four of the last five seasons, Kyle Shanahan has finished with double-digit wins, so there should be no issue again in 2024. The one thing to note here is that the 49ers have had some shaky injury luck here and there, so a major injury to someone like Brock Purdy could spell the end of their season. However, I do not anticipate that happening, so the Niners should again be in line for at least 11 wins and perhaps the top seed in the NFC once again.
Los Angeles Rams - Rams young foundation takes another leap in 2024
The Los Angeles Rams raced to the finish line in 2023 and somehow came away with a 10-7 record. Their young foundation was awesome in 2023, and with that class perhaps taking a leap and another strong class in 2024 coming aboard, the Rams could stand atop of the NFC when it’s all said and done.
They also have a Super Bowl-winning head coach/quarterback duo with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.
Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray plays at MVP level and defense stabilizes
I actually have the Arizona Cardinals at eight wins in the 2024 NFL Season. This team was as good of a four-win team as you can get in 2023. To me, the coaching staff is the right fit and their QB, Kyler Murray, will be another year removed from his 2022 ACL injury. This should give him another bump in play, and a more stabilized defense could have the Cardinals shocking many.
Murray would likely have to play like an MVP candidate for the Cardinals to win at least nine games, but it’s not impossible.
Seattle Seahawks - HC Mike Macdonald coaches top-5 defense and maintains competent offense
The Seattle Seahawks would need a miracle to finish with a winning record in 2024, as Mike Macdonald would likely need to coach a top-5 defense. I mean, that is definitely possible, as his work with the 2023 Baltimore Ravens was outstanding. Beyond that, QB Geno Smith and the offense will need to be at least in the middle of the pack.
That is also possible, so a winning record might not be totally out of the question, but Smith himself was not great in 2023.
There you have it; one reason why every NFL team could finish with a winning record in 2024.