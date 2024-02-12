Patrick Mahomes does it again, Kansas City captures back to back Super Bowl titles
A game winning touchdown catch by Mecole Hardman with 0:03 left in overtime brings the Kansas City Chiefs a second consecutive Super Bowl title
It wasn't an ideal start to the script, but the cash flowed just in time for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift with Super Bowl rings.
A 25-22 overtime victory courtesy of a last second overtime catch by Mecole Hardman, formerly of the Jets, stunned the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in the last five seasons. Kansas City now clinches their fourth Super Bowl championship and is the first back-to-back champion since the 2003-04 Patriots.
What more can you say about Mahomes? He's in that GOAT territory now. 34/46 for 333 yards and two scores including a game-winner. No doubt worthy of MVP status. Despite a horrific first half, Kelce came on strong and finished with nine catches for 93 yards. Hardman had three catches for 57 yards, no catch bigger than the game-winner.
A tough finish for Brock Purdy. 23/38 for 255 yards and a touchdown pass, but it wasn't meant to be. Christian McCaffrey ran for 80 yards on 22 carries while leading the team in receiving as well with 80 yards and a touchdown catch.
It was an uneventful start to the game. McCaffrey got it rolling early before a late fumble on the opening drive gave the Chiefs some needed momentum in front of a very pro-49ers crowd. The new graphics on CBS would be scoreless for the rest of the 1st quarter.
Rookie Jake Moody would set a then-NFL record for the longest field goal in a Super Bowl to help the 9ers strike first, and then McCaffrey took a pass from WR Jauan Jennings on a trick play to extend the lead to 10-0. The CBS crew called for an illegal formation, but from the outskirts, it is very debatable.
Andy Reid, aside from an unnecessary shove from Travis Swift, excuse me, Travis Kelce, had the offense not clicking in the redzone. One instance being a fumble by Isaiah Pacheco after a long pass play by Mahomes, and then taking a bad sack in the redzone, settling for a field goal.
Patrick Mahomes breaks Bay Area hearts once again with a dramatic overtime finish in Super Bowl LVIII
With L'Jarius Sneed slapping Brandon Aiyuk and getting flagged for it, it was a very forgettable first half for the Chiefs. But there are two halves to a story, and KC got a good story in the second half, and believe us, it was a true jackpot.
Though Mahomes threw a pick on the opening drive, KC's defense went ballistic, forcing the 9ers to go three and out. As if things couldn't get worse for the 49ers, Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury. However, unlike Dre Greenlaw, who sadly left the game with a torn Achilles, Samuel would return.
Harrison Butker would make a record 57-yard field goal to cut the SF deficit to 10-6 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter, but by that time, it was too late for San Francisco as Kyle Shanahan once again reverted back to his old abandon running the ball self (see Super Bowl LI and LIV).
Kansas City would firmly take the lead after San Francisco muffed a punt, leading Patrick Mahomes to throw a touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, Jennings would continue his Super Bowl magic with a touchdown to put the 49ers ahead 16-13 after Moody missed the PAT. KC would counter with a FG before both teams exchanged last second kicks to force overtime tied at 19.
The 49ers won the toss and Fred Warner chose to take the ball. Purdy drove the team down the field, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk had a remarkable catch on the sideline. But again, like he did all year, Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones thwarted the drive, forcing SF to settle for a field goal, and the rest is history.
Jim Nantz's call was indeed epic. Jackpot. Back to back. Three out of five. It is a dynasty, and it's Kansas City's world, and we all just live in it. Talks of a three-peat will soon surface, and why not? They went through adversity, so many tough stretches, and now they are the last team standing.
The time to talk and reflect will soon come. It's a tough break for the 49ers as they had to suffer once again at the hands of Kansas City, but they have a bright future ahead. For now, the Kingdom is back on top once again. The Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII Champions.