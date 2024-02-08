Patrick Mahomes sent a message to the Chiefs that proves he's already the GOAT
What a guy!
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This year's festivities are being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, a city known for its partying and gambling, hence the nickname "Sin City".
It's easy to get distracted by the bright lights and crazy shenanigans in Vegas, especially with this being the first Super Bowl to be held in Las Vegas. Mahomes says his team is focused on the task at hand, which is beating the 49ers to become a dynasty. He did have an awesome vow to his team, though.
The Chiefs quarterback said he told his team that if they win Super Bowl LVIII, he'll bring them back to Sin City to celebrate the big win.
Patrick Mahomes says the Chiefs will return to Vegas to celebrate if they win Super Bowl 58.
This is one of the many reasons why Mahomes is such a fun player in the league. We all know he makes plenty of dough so paying for his entire team to party it up in Vegas after becoming an NFL dynasty is the stuff of legends.
The big question is: If the Chiefs do win, is Taylor Swift also going to party it up in Vegas as well?