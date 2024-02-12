Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP for the third time
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP for the third time as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
By leading his team down the field and throwing the game-winning touchdown pass, after trailing by three points late in the overtime stanza, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the Super Bowl LVIII named Most Valuable Player. Mahomes tossed the game winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with :03 left to play in overtime.
Mahomes becomes the fourth starting quarterback to win three Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montanta, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman.
This is the third world championship for Mahomes and the Chiefs in the last five seasons. Mahomes becomes the third player in Super Bowl lore to claim the award in consecutive seasons. This also marks the third time that the quarterback has won the award as he was also named MVP in each Super Bowl victory in the last five seasons.
Mahomes joins Brady and Montana as the only three time winners of the award.
"The attitude of the team to never give up was something special," Mahomes said. "Just like our whole season it came down to someone making a play at the end of the game."
Mahomes was comfortable leading the Chiefs in overtime back from a three-point deficit following a Jake Moody 27-yard field goal to give the 49ers the lead, albeit temporarily.
"They prepared us for the overtime rules and we were cool, calm and collected in the final minutes," Mahomes said. "Mecole didn't celebrate at first, he did not realize that we just won the Super Bowl."