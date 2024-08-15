Patriots 2025 NFL mock draft: Life after Matthew Judon begins with a bang
100th Overall Pick: Ricardo Hallman, CB, Wisconsin
The defense again figures to be the better unit for the New England Patriots until proven otherwise. The Pats depth chart lists Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and the veteran Jonathan Jones. On paper, it's definitely a good unit, but if nothing else, the Patriots could use some depth here. With the 100th pick in this NFL mock draft, the Patriots will select Ricardo Hallman from Wisconsin.
132nd Overall Pick: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina
Another EDGE rusher for the New England Patriots would be a wise move. They'll take Kaimon Rucker from North Carolina with the 132nd overall pick. In 2023, Rucker had 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, so he was a regular in the backfield.
193rd Overall Pick: Paris Shand, DT, LSU
The New England Patriots have typically always had a strong defensive front, so they figure that Paris Shand from LSU can help bolster this unit for 2025 and beyond. In today's NFL, like always, games are won and lost in the trenches, so it's imperative that de-facto GM Eliot Wolf keeps the unit strong.
194th Overall Pick: Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas
Even though the Patriots have a ton of bodies at the WR position, they don't have a true WR1. The team took Elic Ayomanor much earlier in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they double-down on this position with one of their final picks with Andrew Armstrong. In 2023, Armstrong hauled in 56 receptions for 764 yards and five touchdowns.
209th Overall Pick: Nickolas Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
With their final pick, the New England Patriots, like most teams, would likely just pick the best player available on their board. Perhaps it's Nickolas Martin from Oklahoma State?
With a whopping nine picks in this NFL mock draft, the Patriots hope that they can adequately replace the production from losing Matthew Judon and hope they can build for the long-term with some of their other picks.