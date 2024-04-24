Patriots 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Team hits a grand-slam for the future
Is this the draft class that gets the Patriots back on track?
34th Overall Pick - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Mike Onwenu at right tackle for the future. Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle for the long-term? The Pats have not had a stable left tackle situation for some time, and they hardly address the OT unit in free agency, so it's now become an urgent need for the team.
68th Overall Pick - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The Patriots don't have any semblance of a WR1 on the roster, and even though they do have a first-round need for one, their best bet is to target a QB and OT with their first two picks while addressing WR later on after that. Ricky Pearsall is a very fun and athletic WR prospect who could carve out a nice role with the Patriots on offense.
103rd Overall Pick - Josh Newton, CB, TCU
The New England Patriots have a very good young cornerback in Christian Gonzalez, but could use another young body in the secondary. Josh Newton is someone who could help shore up the secondary with Gonzalez returning to the lineup and with the team extending Kyle Dugger, their stud safety.