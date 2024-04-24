Patriots 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Team hits a grand-slam for the future
Is this the draft class that gets the Patriots back on track?
137th Overall Pick - Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
I just do not understand the contract extension given to Hunter Henry. Sure, he's a fine player, don't get me wrong, but it was a huge overpay. As a TE2, Henry would be perfect, but the team does not have a true difference-maker at TE, and that is a nice advantage to have in the NFL. Theo Johnson is 6'6" and with some development, could be their ace for the long-term.
180th Overall Pick - Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
Trenches. Team's win in the trenches, and yes, they need to have the franchise QB in place as well. The Pats do have a talented DL on paper, but there is never a good time to not invest down front. Justin Eboigbe had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2023 at Alabama, so the production from the interior is clearly there.
193rd Overall Pick - Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
Matthew Judon has had an insanely productive career as the Patriots go-to pass rusher, but he's aging and is coming off a major injury. The team needs to invest in this unit for the long-term, and maybe Mohamed Kamara can eventually form a lethal pass-rushing duo with Keion White.
231st Overall Pick - Drake Nugent, OC Michigan
The New England Patriots have found success with a previous offensive lineman from Michigan taken late in the NFL Draft, and that would be Mike Onwenu, who was given a three-year extension earlier this offseason and seems to be settling down at right tackle. He's a Pro Bowl level guard and tackle in my opinion and could motivate the team to take Drake Nugent, a late-round OL prospect from UM.