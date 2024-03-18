Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL mock draft after quarterback room shuffle
Let's put together a 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their recent QB room shuffle.
98th Overall Pick - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
With Cameron Heyward getting old, the Pittsburgh Steelers should look to beef up their defensive line with DeWayne Carter from Duke. The Steelers have invested a good bit into their DL recently, and in the NFL, winning in the trenches is something that is still very much present. You truly can never have too many talented defensive linemen.
119th Overall Pick - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Adding more young talent in the secondary is something that Omar Khan will continue to do in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Jaden Hicks is 6'2", so he's got excellent length. He also had 79 total tackles in 2023 for Washington State, so he's not afraid to make a play on the ball, either.
178th Overall Pick - Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (FL)
Like the defensive line, you can never truly have too many talented offensive linemen, but with it being this late in the NFL Draft, hoping that these players can become quality backups is typically the ceiling.
195th Overall Pick - Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State
I probably should have come away with a tackle prospect earlier in this mock draft, but that's not the way the board fell for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team still could look to the free agent market to find a temporary solution to get better at OT, but Caedan Wallace from Penn State comes in as a late-round developmental prospect.