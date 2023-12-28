Steelers cut ties with Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Pittsburgh heads a totally new direction, as they should.
By Ryan Heckman
The Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff picture this late in the season, but they are now turning to Mason Rudolph to start in Week 17.
What does the future hold for Kenny Pickett? I think it's safe to say that most fans are slowly coming to the cold, hard reality that Pickett may not be the long-term, franchise quarterback the team had hoped he would be.
Looking ahead to the offseason, we try and play GM in our latest 2024 NFL mock draft. It's time the Steelers make a big move and decide to cut ties with Pickett, moving on with another first-round quarterback.
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially close the chapter on Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft
First of all, the Steelers would need to make a move up in the draft if they were to select a new franchise quarterback. There are two elite prospects in the class, with another one that could soon join the conversation.
The Steelers make a deal with Los Angeles to go up and get that third guy in line.
With the no. 6 overall pick, the Steelers snag this year's Heisman Trophy winner.
LSU's Jayden Daniels is my prediction for this draft's biggest riser at the quarterback position. Just a month or two ago, he was definitely looked at as a first-round talent, but more of a late-first type. As the season came to a close, Daniels' draft stock started picking up steam.
For a quarterback to total almost 5,000 yards between the air and ground, to go with 50 total touchdowns and having thrown just four picks, while playing in the toughest conference in the nation ... that is quite the feat.
Daniels is a true dual-threat quarterback, which the Steelers have never really had. Daniels gives this offense a completely different dimension added to it, with his ability to make plays with his legs. This kid is a playmaker with an extremely high ceiling. The Steelers say goodbye to Pickett and opt to put all their chips in on Daniels, which I think could work out very well for the franchise.