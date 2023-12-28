Steelers cut ties with Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Pittsburgh heads a totally new direction, as they should.
By Ryan Heckman
After trading their second rounder, the Steelers don't pick again until the third round, but here is where they find tremendous value at a position of need. The Steelers need help on the offensive line, and the interior has a gaping hole at center. Pittsburgh finds themselves arguably a top-3 center in the class, but with a late Day 2 pick.
Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson has been one of the best, most consistent interior linemen in the country for three years now. Even getting into the action as a freshman with the Ducks, Powers-Johnson appeared in seven games and allowed just one quarterback hurry, no hits and no sacks.
The consistency simply continued from there, as Powers-Johnson was voted a unanimous All-American after his performance in the 2023 season. He is an excellent pass protector and takes his job seriously, keeping his quarterback clean.
But, Powers-Johnson is also a menace in the run game. He plays nasty, gritty football in that department. He's a true finisher.
For the Steelers to get a clear-cut, Day 1 starter in the third round at this position is a big win. This draft is a home run thus far.