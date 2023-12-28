NFL Spin Zone
Steelers cut ties with Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft

Pittsburgh heads a totally new direction, as they should.

By Ryan Heckman

Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
After trading their second rounder, the Steelers don't pick again until the third round, but here is where they find tremendous value at a position of need. The Steelers need help on the offensive line, and the interior has a gaping hole at center. Pittsburgh finds themselves arguably a top-3 center in the class, but with a late Day 2 pick.

Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson has been one of the best, most consistent interior linemen in the country for three years now. Even getting into the action as a freshman with the Ducks, Powers-Johnson appeared in seven games and allowed just one quarterback hurry, no hits and no sacks.

The consistency simply continued from there, as Powers-Johnson was voted a unanimous All-American after his performance in the 2023 season. He is an excellent pass protector and takes his job seriously, keeping his quarterback clean.

But, Powers-Johnson is also a menace in the run game. He plays nasty, gritty football in that department. He's a true finisher.

For the Steelers to get a clear-cut, Day 1 starter in the third round at this position is a big win. This draft is a home run thus far.

