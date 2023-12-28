Steelers cut ties with Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Pittsburgh heads a totally new direction, as they should.
By Ryan Heckman
With their next pick, the Steelers stay on the offensive line and draft an Ohio State Buckeye, which is never a bad move. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons could very well come in and start right away, which yet again means the Steelers snagged value, here.
Simmons might be found in the middle rounds due to his lone season with the Buckeyes after transferring from San Diego State. But, his one season at Ohio State was tremendous. He played 768 snaps and allowed a grand total of zero sacks on the year. He did give up eight hurries and four hits, but never once allowed his quarterback to be sacked -- and that's difficult to do against Big Ten pass rushers.
Simmons stands 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, giving the Steelers prototypical size at the position. He is fairly athletic, but definitely shines in the run game where he is able to use his sheer strength to his advantage. Simmons is a mauler and plays like a guard at times, which is a great characteristic to have on the outside when run blocking.
He is an above-average pass blocker, sure, but the Steelers also need help in run blocking, and that's where Simmons will do his best work.