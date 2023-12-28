Steelers cut ties with Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Pittsburgh heads a totally new direction, as they should.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second selection in the fourth round, the Steelers add some help to their defensive line by drafting Florida State's Braden Fiske. At 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, Fiske might be a tad undersized for an interior lineman but has the ability to play multiple positions up front.
The Steelers have been vulnerable against the run this season, and that is precisely why they go with Fiske, here. He has a great feel for getting beneath blocks and blowing up run plays. When many thought he might have just had success due to playing at a smaller program like Western Michigan for four years, Fiske made the move to Florida State and proved that he can, in fact, play ball against some of the nation's best.
This past season, Fiske finished with 6.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss. His dense frame comes with a lot of quick movements. He's one of those guys you could classify as a "quick twitch athlete" for his position. Not many guys can move like Fiske can for an interior lineman, but he offers the Steelers some great versatility up front.