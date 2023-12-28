Steelers cut ties with Kenny Pickett in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Pittsburgh heads a totally new direction, as they should.
By Ryan Heckman
There are a lot of Steelers fans who would be mad that the team waited this long to go after the cornerback position. However, let's assume that, for the sake of this mock draft, the team was able to address the position in free agency as well.
In the sixth round, Pittsburgh finally selects a cornerback by going with Boston College's Elijah Jones. Although it's later in the draft, the Steelers might have once again found incredible value here.
Jones has elite size for the position, standing 6-foot-2 and offering high-level speed. He is able to read offenses well, especially in zone coverage. Jones' ball skills are also impressive, as he finished this last year with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. In his past two seasons, Jones totaled eight interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
The Steelers are getting a guy who clearly loves going after the football, which is great for a team that currently boasts 16 interceptions (T-3rd in the NFL) on the season.
Jones has the potential to compete for a starting job in 2024, but the Steelers aren't done at the position quite yet.