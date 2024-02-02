Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft: The Kenny Pickett era needs to end
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to pull the plug on the Kenny Pickett experiment
51st Overall - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Zach Frazier does not have to go far to find his NFL home. He's going to shoot up the draft boards between now and April and is likely a Week 1 starter at the position. The Pittsburgh Steelers would be wise to further invest in their offensive line. Protecting their new QB with an elite center prospect is one of the best things a team can do.
The Steelers used their first-round pick last year on tackle Broderick Jones from Georgia, and they used another high pick on an OL piece, this time along the interior.
84th Overall - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely cutting Allen Robinson this offseason. There really is no need to keep him on the roster. He caught 34 passes for 280 yards and zero touchdowns this year. It's clear that Robinson isn't nearly what he used to be, and he turns 31 years old in 2024. His cap hit is nearly $12 million as well, so the Steelers would be smart to cut ties with Robinson and perhaps draft Jalen McMillian from Washington.
McMillan has nice size; he's 6'1" and can play on the outside or in the slot.