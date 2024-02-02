Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft: The Kenny Pickett era needs to end
119th Overall - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Roger Rosengarten is an interesting prospect who played very well this year. At the Senior Bowl, he put up a ton of very nice 1v1 reps:
120th Overall - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Javon Solomon had 18 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this year. He was insanely productive an notched 49.5 tackles for loss over his entire career. I think the amount of collegiate experience he has coupled with the production could make Solomon a late-round steal.
196th Overall - Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor
Cameron Heyward is likely retiring at some point soon, so drafting some young talent along the defensive line would be a wise move for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.
237th Overall - Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana
Adding a late-round tackle prospect could be nothing, but it could also be something...
Overall, I think the main priority for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is finding a franchise quarterback. Kenny Pickett is not going to fool anyone. Using a first-round pick on someone like Bo Nix and bolstering the offensive line feels like the best-possible scenario for the Steelers, who have not been able to find a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.