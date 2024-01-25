Potential Defensive Coordinator candidates for the Miami Dolphins
After an underwhelming first year with Mike McDaniel, Vic Fangio has left the Miami Dolphins in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles. The move came as a bit of a surprise, given he spent just a single season as the defensive coordinator on McDaniel's staff. Fangio is known as the godfather of shell coverage, a counter to the modern-day passing game. His bend-don't-break, blitz-heavy 3-4 defense seemed to revitalize Bradley Chubb.
However, his style didn't sit well with everyone. In fact, Xavien Howard seemed out of place. So too did Javon Holland, who was looking like a Pro Bowl player a season ago, but Fangio's defense wasn't a good fit. As a matter of fact, the third-year safety posted a video of himself on Twitter kicking rocks after the news of Fangio's departure hit social media.
With that said, there are a few ways the Miami Dolphins can go, An older vet who has recent experience calling plays. Or, they can go the opposite with a young innovative defensive mind looking to make a name for himself. Keep an eye on current linebackers coach, Anthony Campanile, who should be on the shortlist, but there are five other guys the Fins should have their eye on.
Kris Richard
The Miami Dolphins are on the lookout for a new defensive coordinator, and Kris Richard (44) could just be their guy. After waving goodbye to Vic Fangio, the Dolphins might circle back to Richard, a defensive maestro who's been making waves in the NFL. His resume is nothing short of impressive: he orchestrated the Seattle Seahawks defense for three seasons and brought his expertise to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Richard's most recent gig with the Saints saw him juggle the roles of defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator.
The Dolphins had an eye on him last year, and it's time they gave this seasoned coach another look. He'll likely come in and run a zone-heavy press scheme that would benefit Xavien Howard who needs protection over the top. A player like Javon Holland would do wonders in a Cover-3 that has a four-man front where he's the roaming single high safety. Richard's experience and tactical nous could be just what the Dolphins need to ramp up their defensive game.