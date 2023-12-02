Predicting AFC and NFC Championship Game teams in 2023
We are already almost done with the 2023 NFL regular season, and playoffs will soon be upon us.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens will be a great showdown
I think these two teams are the most well-coached in the AFC, and are the two best teams in the conference. The Baltimore Ravens feel like a more balanced team, but do boast the best defense in the NFL. Offensively, Lamar Jackson is again playing elite-level football, and as long as he can stay healthy, the Ravens will make a deep playoff run.
Who else can you seriously trust in this conference? Even these two teams have huge questions that'll get answered during the last chunk of the 2023 NFL Season. Betting on the Chiefs is a safe bet to make, as they have made the AFCCG each year that Patrick Mahomes has started in the NFL. They've lost three times in the playoffs during his starting career.
The first loss came in 2018 in the conference championship game. The second lost came in the Super Bowl in 2020, and the third loss came in the conference championship game in 2021. Two of those defeats were at the hands of Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow got the best of Mahomes in 2021.
Anyway, even though the Chiefs don't feel quite as dominant as they were even last year, I don't see how they don't make another deep playoff run. The Ravens also feel like they're the best they've been since Lamar Jackson's MVP season back in 2019.