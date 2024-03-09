Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
There is still so much time before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's try to predict all 32 starting QBs ahead of the free agency period. Some teams in the NFL unquestionably have their starting QB for 2024, at least, but there could be a ton of turnover with other teams at the position. And the 2024 NFL Draft feels like one of the deepest QBs classes in recent memory, so there could be a ton of teams being aggressive in trying to land their future franchise passer.
And in today's NFL, rookie QBs are playing immediately, so I think we could see quite a few rookie QBs suit up and start for some teams comes Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's take a stab at predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks as we approach NFL free agency in 2024.
NFC North
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions are building something special down there, and Jared Goff is a huge reason why. He should be given an extension and should continue to play efficient football for the team for years to come.
Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love
A breakout season from Jordan Love all of a sudden positions the Green Bay Packers in a great spot for 2024 and beyond. Love could even get some MVP votes this year, as he was truly excellent in the second half of the NFL season in 2023.
Minnesota Vikings - Jayden Daniels
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of many teams preparing to start a new QB in 2024. Jayden Daniels finds his way to the Vikings after GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah finds a way to trade up the 2024 NFL Draft board.
Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams
Please, Chicago, don't overthink this. Please.