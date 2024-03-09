Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield
With Mike Evans re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I think Baker Mayfield returning gets way more likely, so I don't think we'll see a change here.
New Orleans Saints - Derek Carr
The most consistently average QB ever, Derek Carr's contract will keep him in New Orleans in the 2024 NFL Season. Carr is fine for about 23 touchdown passes a year, but won't give a team much else. Statistically, he was solid in 2023.
Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins
I think Kirk Cousins will find his way to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, as that team and coaching staff are truly ready-made to have a solid QB come into the equation. Being in the weak NFC South is also a nice bonus as well.
Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young
Bryce Young was being protected by beach towels and throwing to deck furniture in 2023. The team did not come close to getting a genuine evaluation of their first-round QB. I think the pressure could begin for Young in 2024 if the personnel on offense is better but Young fails to take much of a step forward in his development.