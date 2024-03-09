NFL Spin Zone
Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season

Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

With Mike Evans re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I think Baker Mayfield returning gets way more likely, so I don't think we'll see a change here.

New Orleans Saints - Derek Carr

The most consistently average QB ever, Derek Carr's contract will keep him in New Orleans in the 2024 NFL Season. Carr is fine for about 23 touchdown passes a year, but won't give a team much else. Statistically, he was solid in 2023.

Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins

I think Kirk Cousins will find his way to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, as that team and coaching staff are truly ready-made to have a solid QB come into the equation. Being in the weak NFC South is also a nice bonus as well.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

Bryce Young was being protected by beach towels and throwing to deck furniture in 2023. The team did not come close to getting a genuine evaluation of their first-round QB. I think the pressure could begin for Young in 2024 if the personnel on offense is better but Young fails to take much of a step forward in his development.

