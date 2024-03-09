Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is probably going to sign a very lucrative contract extension this coming offseason, perhaps touching the $60 million per year number, but can be do more than just shiny regular season numbers?
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
Someone who regressed a ton is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Was Hurts' breakout 2022 season more on his former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen? I think this is a massive, massive year for the controversial QB.
New York Giants - Daniel Jones
Why did the New York Giants give Daniel Jones a contract extension? What were they thinking? Do they want to win football games? I would not be surprised if the Giants came away with a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Washington Commanders - Drake Maye
Picking second overall, I really hope the Washington Commanders don't over think this and simply draft the second-best QB that would likely be available to them when they make their selection. Sam Howell was clearly over his head in 2023 and should not be their QB1 when 2024 begins.