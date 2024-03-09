Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy
Both things can be true; the San Francisco 49ers' offensive scheme is elite, and Brock Purdy is a very good QB himself. The Niners will have to make some tough financial decisions this offseason and will likely pay Purdy next offseason, in 2025.
Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford seems to have a bit of juice left in that arm, as the Los Angeles Rams won 10 games in 2023. I am a huge fan of Stafford, and hope he can continue playing well in 2024, which may end up being one of the final years of his Hall of Fame career.
Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith
I think Geno Smith was starting to write back in 2023. With Mike Macdonald as the new head coach, the Seattle Seahawks are likely going to slowly transition into a new era of Seahawks football, and I think it's possible that they come away with a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray is one of the most underrated QBs in the NFL and is going to play out of his mind in 2024. Remember this sentence.