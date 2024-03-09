Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
Two MVPs since 2019, but little playoff success.
Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson for years to come. He's looked largely awful during his time with the Browns and has battled some injuries as well. I think the Browns have way more at stake than we think in 2024 with Watson returning.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Russell Wilson
One of the huge moves I am predicting this offseason is that Russell Wilson ends up in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers somehow won 10 games in 2023 with Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky at QB, so I think Russell Wilson, while not that great anymore, would be a clear upgrade over what they had. Plus, I think he'd like playing for the Steelers, as Wilson clearly cares about his personal brand.
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow
Does Joe Burrow get hurt too much? He's had two season-ending injuries already. Hopefully, Burrow can stay healthy for all of the 2024 NFL Season, as he is easily the second-best QB in football. The Cincinnati Bengals will be right back at the top whenever Burrow returns to the lineup.