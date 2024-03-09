NFL Spin Zone
Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season

Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
AFC South

Houston Texans - CJ Stroud

One of my bold predictions is that CJ Stroud will win the 2024 NFL MVP Award. And I think the Houston Texans can make the Super Bowl. This is already an elite QB and have a ton of cap space to surround Stroud with more talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

A bit of a down year for Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars limped to the finish line and found themselves out of the postseason. It's a bit unclear if Lawrence will sign a contract extension this offseason, though.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury prematurely ended his rookie season, but the Colts did show a ton of progress, going 9-8 in 2023. I think this could be a darkhorse team in 2024, and perhaps Richardson takes a leap from what we saw during his rookie season.

Tennessee Titans - Will Levis

I think Will Levis showed enough in year one to warrant getting a year two to prove that he can be a franchise QB. The Tennessee Titans need desperate help at wide receiver and along their offensive line.

