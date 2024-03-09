Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC South
Houston Texans - CJ Stroud
One of my bold predictions is that CJ Stroud will win the 2024 NFL MVP Award. And I think the Houston Texans can make the Super Bowl. This is already an elite QB and have a ton of cap space to surround Stroud with more talent.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence
A bit of a down year for Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars limped to the finish line and found themselves out of the postseason. It's a bit unclear if Lawrence will sign a contract extension this offseason, though.
Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury prematurely ended his rookie season, but the Colts did show a ton of progress, going 9-8 in 2023. I think this could be a darkhorse team in 2024, and perhaps Richardson takes a leap from what we saw during his rookie season.
Tennessee Titans - Will Levis
I think Will Levis showed enough in year one to warrant getting a year two to prove that he can be a franchise QB. The Tennessee Titans need desperate help at wide receiver and along their offensive line.