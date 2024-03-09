Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen
Josh Allen, at some point, has to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl berth, right? Allen is clearly a tier below guys like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, and turns the ball over way too much.
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa
I think the Miami Dolphins are preparing to give Tua Tagovailoa a rich extension, perhaps making him one of the highest-paid QBs in the history of the NFL. It's clear he is a franchise QB, but his ceiling might not be super high at the moment.
New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers will be the New York Jets starting QB in 2024 whether they like it or not!
New England Patriots - Bo Nix
The third overall pick is a very rich selection, but the Patriots have so many holes on their roster that they just might be better off trading down, still landing a viable QB prospect, and trying to draft other players to fill their countless roster holes.