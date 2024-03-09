NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season

Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Josh Allen, at some point, has to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl berth, right? Allen is clearly a tier below guys like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, and turns the ball over way too much.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

I think the Miami Dolphins are preparing to give Tua Tagovailoa a rich extension, perhaps making him one of the highest-paid QBs in the history of the NFL. It's clear he is a franchise QB, but his ceiling might not be super high at the moment.

New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be the New York Jets starting QB in 2024 whether they like it or not!

New England Patriots - Bo Nix

The third overall pick is a very rich selection, but the Patriots have so many holes on their roster that they just might be better off trading down, still landing a viable QB prospect, and trying to draft other players to fill their countless roster holes.

Home/NFL