Predicting every NFL team's starting QB in 2024: Wilson, Fields on the move
Who will be the starting QB for every NFL team in 2024?
Predicting AFC West starting QBs in 2024
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Not much explanation is needed here, is there? Patrick Mahomes will be the quarterback of the Kanas City Chiefs for the foreseeable future and he's obviously one of the best QBs in the game today. Although the Chiefs need to surround Mahomes with better receivers, I think there's no question that he's the type of game-changing player every team covets at the position.
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert should be one of the biggest lures for a head coach candidate in 2024. I don't think the Chargers are going to move forward with Brandon Staley as the team's head coach beyond this season, and someone is going to be eager to get in that building with Herbert. Physically, Herbert is one of the most gifted QBs in the NFL. It's crazy that the Chargers haven't done more at this point with him under center.
Las Vegas Raiders: Aidan O'Connell/JJ McCarthy
The Raiders will be a fascinating team to watch this offseason as they try to wash the taste of Josh McDaniels out of their mouths. I think the team really likes Aidan O'Connell, who could have the inside track to the starting job there in Las Vegas next season. Perhaps we'll see the Raiders go after a player like JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. So much of this situation will be determined by who becomes their next head coach.
Denver Broncos: Jarrett Stidham/Mac Jones
I think one of my biggest predictions for the 2024 offseason at the QB position is that the Denver Broncos move on from Russell Wilson. Wilson is due almost $40 million in guaranteed cash on the third day of the 2024 league year, but that cash is for 2025. So, the Broncos would be on the hook for Russell Wilson not just in 2024, but 2025. It's a hefty dead cap figure to move on from Russ in 2024, but the Broncos could save a boatload of cash by letting him go, and I think they will. Don't be shocked to see Sean Payton roll with Jarrett Stidham, maybe bring in Mac Jones (who he liked in the pre-draft process) or possibly reunite with Jameis Winston.