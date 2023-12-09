Predicting every NFL team's starting QB in 2024: Wilson, Fields on the move
Who will be the starting QB for every NFL team in 2024?
Predicting AFC North starting QBs in 2024
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens look like one of the best teams in the NFL, and Lamar Jackson has a big fat contract as this team's franchise QB. This is one of the more stable situations when you look around the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow has now had multiple season-ending injuries as the starting QB of the Bengals, but he's also still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Burrow got a mega contract this year and his status as the Bengals' starting quarterback won't change soon. And Jake Browning might get brought back as the backup if he keeps playing as well as we're seeing.
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns have made their bed, and I think they're kind of stuck with Deshaun Watson. We'll see where they go in 2024 in terms of their contingency plan, but Watson has only played 12 games since signing his $230 million contract with the Browns, and his availability has become a major issue.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Russell Wilson
There's just no way the Pittsburgh Steelers can justify throwing Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky out there again in 2024. It's been horrendous. I know Russell Wilson is a controversial subject these days, but if the Broncos let him go, I think the Steelers could be a good fit. This is a team that wants to run the ball and play tough defense, and Wilson can come in and be a good game manager for them while also helping them push the ball vertical. It might only be a 1-2 year fix, but the Steelers seems like one of the more ideal fits for Wilson if the Broncos move on.